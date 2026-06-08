Suvendu Adhikari announces govt jobs for kin of BJP workers killed in post-poll violence

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Before coming to power, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that he would stand by the BJP workers who were killed in the post-election violence in the state in 2021. After taking oath as the Chief Minister, he had promised jobs to the families of the deceased.

On Sunday, Adhikari made a major announcement at a meeting at the New Town Convention Centre, stating that a member from each of the families of 315 deceased party workers would be given an appointment letter by the end of June. In addition, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The BJP had made an all-out bid to come to power in West Bengal during the 2021 Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state repeatedly for campaigning and had set a target of winning 200 seats. However, that goal remained unfulfilled.

Far from reaching the 200-seat mark, the BJP could not even cross the 80-seat threshold. The Trinamool Congress returned to power with an absolute majority.

Following its electoral victory, Trinamool Congress workers were accused of unleashing a wave of violence against BJP workers across the state. Houses of BJP workers were vandalised, and it was alleged that 321 BJP workers were killed. Legal battles relating to these incidents yielded little result.

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the people of West Bengal gave the BJP an absolute majority. Consequently, the families of the victims and the deceased hoped for justice, and those expectations are now being addressed by the new BJP government.

Following the political change, Adhikari visited Falta during the election campaign and announced that he would provide government jobs to family members of party workers killed in post-poll violence. He also assured support for those who had been attacked.

Naturally, this promise offered a glimmer of hope to the families of the deceased, although doubts remained regarding the timeline for the promised jobs.

Now, Adhikari has made a fresh announcement that appointment letters will be handed over to a family member of each deceased victim within this month. Additionally, a one-time financial grant of Rs 5 lakh will be provided.

The announcement has brought relief to the families of the deceased.

--IANS

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