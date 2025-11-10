Emergency service responded promptly: Bengal BJP on Red Fort blast

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed solidarity with the families of people who were killed in a blast at Delhi’s Red Fort.

Using her X handle, Banerjee said she was shocked to hear about the development.

"Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured," said Banerjee.

At least ten people have been killed and several others injured after an explosion was reported near the Red Fort.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Around seven fire tenders were pressed into action.

Speaking to IANS, West Bengal BJP spokesperson Shatorupa said the incident is a matter of concern for the people.

"A tragic incident has taken place in Delhi. I express my solidarity with those who have lost their dear ones. We are waiting for more details to come. However, police have taken prompt action and detained one person so far. Fire brigade and medical services reached the blast site soon after the incident," said the BJP leader.

CPIM leader Koustav Chatterjee told IANS that the Central government will have to take responsibility for the incident, as law and order in Delhi falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Definitely, it is a tragic incident. So many lives have been lost. What was the Central Intelligence Unit doing? Is it not the failure of the central government, as law and order in the national capital is maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs? This is definitely a failure of our country's intelligence unit, especially after the Pahalgam attack," said the CPIM leader.

