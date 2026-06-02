Chhattisgarh: 40 children undergo successful surgeries under Chirayu health scheme

Raipur, June 2 (IANS) Chirayu health scheme, a joint initiative of the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government, is proving to be a boon for poor and needy families, particularly those residing in remote hinterlands.

At least 40 families in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district have received affordable treatment under the Chirayu scheme and had their children successfully operated upon.

Following the children's recovery, an atmosphere of joy prevails among their families, who are expressing gratitude to the government and the Health Department.

Many families living in remote forest areas have grappled with their children's congenital and serious illnesses for a long time.

Earlier, medical treatment was out of reach, but the Chirayu scheme has offered these families a renewed sense of hope.

Teams from the Health Department are reaching out to villages across the region to identify children in need and ensure they receive free medical treatment at specialized healthcare institutions.

So far, more than 40 children in the district have undergone successful surgeries. Following their treatment, a marked improvement in the children's health has been observed.

This initiative has provided families not only with financial relief but also their children with a new lease on life. These rural families are now wholeheartedly commending this initiative.

Under the Chirayu Scheme, those children suffering from various serious conditions, including congenital heart defects and hearing impairments, are identified and provided with necessary medical treatment.

Parents of some of the children stated that earlier, they couldn’t afford medical treatment for their child, but with the Chirayu team stepping in, this made their child healthy.

“They facilitated the diagnostic tests and arranged for the surgery. For this, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the government and the Health Department," said one of the parents.

The Chirayu Scheme has proved to be a lifesaver for the impoverished families. The children whose families had all but given up hope for their recovery are today moving towards a healthy life.

--IANS

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