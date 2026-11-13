Devotees throng river ghats as Chhath festivities begin across Bihar with 'Nahay-Khay' (Ld)

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) The grand festival of Chhath, a celebration of folk faith and devotion, began across Bihar on Friday with 'Nahay-Khay', the first day of the four-day festival. Large numbers of devotees thronged river ghats from Muzaffarpur to Bhagalpur and Rohtas from early morning to perform rituals and offer prayers.

Devotees took holy dips in rivers and prepared the traditional prasad comprising Arwa rice, chana dal, bottle gourd vegetable and rock salt.

Railway stations across the state also witnessed special arrangements to welcome devotees returning home for the festival.

Mithila paintings depicting the significance of Chhath adorned Bhagalpur Junction, while a free health check-up camp was organised for returning passengers at Sasaram Junction.

In Muzaffarpur, women observing the Chhath fast reached the Budhi Gandak River early in the morning to perform rituals at Seedhi Ghat.

Devotees took turns bathing in the river and offering prayers. Similar scenes were witnessed at hundreds of ghats across the city, including Ashram Ghat, Lakdi Dhai Ghat, Chandwara Ghat and Dadar Ghat.

Rekha Devi, a resident of Satpura Neem Chowk, Madhu Devi of Moti Jheel, and Rishu Kumari and Neelam Devi, residents of Pankha Toli Mohalla, performed rituals at Sikandarpur Seedhi Ghat.

They told IANS that they were beginning the Chhath festivities by taking a holy dip in the river. They said they would observe the traditional 'Nahay-Khaay' ritual by consuming food prepared with Arwa rice, chana dal, bottle gourd and rock salt.

Meanwhile, Mithila artist Alkha Devi, who painted traditional artworks on the walls of Bhagalpur Railway Station, told IANS that her paintings also highlighted the significance and benefits of observing Chhath.

She said she had created Mithila paintings at several railway stations and public places across the country. With government support, she has also undertaken painting projects in cities such as Mysuru, Bhopal and Delhi.

In Bhagalpur, Malda Railway Division DRM Manish Kumar inspected Bhagalpur Junction to review preparations for the festival. He examined arrangements at the holding area, waiting areas and entry and exit gates and directed officials to ensure smooth movement and convenience for passengers travelling to their hometowns during Chhath.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said special arrangements had been made at the station to manage the festival rush. Responding to a question about the use of Mithila paintings instead of the region's traditional Manjusha art, he said Manjusha paintings would also be incorporated next year to highlight the region's cultural identity.

He added that the railway administration was currently showcasing the significance of Chhath through paintings and would also focus on spreading awareness about cleanliness along railway tracks in the future.

Meanwhile, markets across Rohtas district remained bustling ahead of the four-day festival. Traders said fruits arriving from different states were available in sufficient quantities, and there was no shortage of supplies. They expressed confidence that prices would remain stable in the coming days due to adequate availability.

At Sasaram Junction, Sadar Hospital has established a free health check-up camp where passengers are undergoing various medical tests without charge. Health workers said the initiative was aimed at providing medical assistance to people returning to Bihar from different states to celebrate Chhath with their families.

--IANS

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