4th ODI: Henry’s career-best six-for helps NZ crush India by 244 runs

Mount Maunganui, Nov 13 (IANS) Matt Henry ripped through India’s top order with a triple-wicket maiden in the first over and finished with career-best figures of 6-27 as New Zealand won by a whopping 244 runs in the fourth ODI at the Bay Oval on Friday.

Chasing 334, India were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, as the visitors slumped to their second-heaviest defeat in terms of runs in ODIs. The result cuts India’s lead to 2-1 and sets up a series decider at the same venue on Sunday. It proved to be a Friday the 13th to forget for the Indian batters, with only Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir reaching double figures.

The damage was done before India had scored a run. Rohit Sharma edged the first ball of the chase from Henry to Finn Allen at first slip after being squared up. Virat Kohli played for the inward movement too late and was castled through the gate four balls later.

Stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer, the 29th man to lead India in men’s ODIs, lasted just one delivery – trapped lbw by a sharp in-seamer from Henry after New Zealand successfully overturned an on-field not-out call. It was only the second time that Rohit and Kohli had both made ducks in the same ODI for India.

Kyle Jamieson then had Ruturaj Gaikwad caught at second slip for five, leaving India at 9/4, matching their score at the same stage against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup. On that day, Kapil Dev rescued India by hitting an unbeaten 175, but here in Mount Maunganui, there was no heroic knock to rescue the visitors.

Axar Patel could have fallen next ball, but Nick Kelly put down a simple chance at backward point. Axar and Kishan dug in to add 44 runs off 70 balls for the fifth wicket, before Matthew Fisher had the former at slip by Allen for 21.

Henry returned for a second spell and castled Kishan on his first ball for a gritty 27. Fisher then produced a fierce bouncer, clocked at over 143kph, to have Auqib Nabi caught behind for five. Henry completed his five-wicket haul, his fourth in ODIs and second against India, when he castled Kuldeep Yadav for one.

Naman Dhir offered brief entertainment, smashing Fisher for two sixes, including a thunderous pull, before holing out to extra cover for 21. Fittingly, Henry wrapped up the match by castling Gurnoor Brar for two with a full delivery that sneaked under the bat.

Fisher finished with 3-31, while Jamieson conceded just 12 runs in his six overs for a scalp. But Henry, who featured in ODIs after a year’s absence, ensured India got a proper teaser for the Test series starting on November 19 with a deadly show at Bay Oval.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 333 in 50 overs (Will Young 125, Tim Seifert 58; Axar Patel 2-39, Auqib Nabi 2-59) beat India 89 all out in 26.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Naman Dhir 21; Matt Henry 6-27, Matthew Fisher 3-31) by 244 runs

--IANS

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