Chetan Hansraj sheds light on AI's impact on the future of acting

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Chetan Hansraj has taken on a new role as the creator of India’s first-ever AI-generated web series, "Kaal Nagri".

The one-of-a-kind show has been made exclusively for a new vertical content platform named Kutingg.

Set against the backdrop of the urban underworld, "Kaal Nagri" revolves around the lives of detective Vikram Suri and journalist Ananya Roy as these two make their way to solve the world of crime led by the sinister Skull Syndicate.

Hansraj also talked about the rising concerns about the AI replacing actors in the future. According to him, there is no need to worry as nothing can replace a real person's emotions.

“This shouldn’t be seen as a stoppage to innovation. When motor cars replaced horse carriages, people feared job losses and yes, some did lose work but many new opportunities also emerged. Nothing can replace a real person’s emotions. What actors bring their depth, energy, and expression is still irreplaceable," the actor said.

According to Hansraj, AI is not replacing talent but is helping reveal it. He stated, “We worked with 80–85 fresh voices who never had a platform before. From dubbing to acting, they brought stories to life with passion. In just one season, we had 18 characters and 18 new faces shining. It’s not the end for actors, it is a new beginning. AI can create new paths and even let actors perform and earn from home.”

Sharing his views on the growing love for the short format, Hansraj said that the shift is sharpening storytelling. “It challenges us to capture hearts quickly and that’s pushing creators to be sharper, smarter, and more connected to the audience," he added.

"Kaal Nagri" has 10 fast-paced episodes streaming on the Kutingg platform.

