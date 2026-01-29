Chennaiyin FC sign Morocco international Mohammed Ali Bemammer to strengthen midfield

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of experienced defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer, adding vast experience to Marina Machans’ midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

Bemammer, 36, arrives as a proven professional with over 300 senior career appearances, with more than 40 of those outings coming in the Indian Super League, where he has also chipped in with four goals. A former Morocco international, Bemammer earned 11 caps for his country and scored twice, underlining his pedigree at the highest level.

Upon completing his move, Bemammer said, "I am very happy to join this great team, and I hope to help the club achieve titles. I am also delighted with the return of football and am looking forward to training with the team."

Renowned for his physical dominance, positional discipline, and game awareness, Bemammer is a classic holding midfielder who offers balance and protection in front of the backline. His experience and leadership are expected to play a key role in anchoring Chennaiyin FC’s midfield unit.

His trophy cabinet reflects his success, having won the CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup, and an African Nations Championship in 2020, along with several domestic honours. Bemammer later moved to India in 2023, representing NorthEast, and quickly adapted to the demands of Indian football. He also has a Durand Cup title to his name from his time in India.

Speaking on Bemammer’s arrival, head coach Clifford Miranda said, “Bemammer will help us to get solidarity & stability in the middle. His ability to hold the ball under pressure, break opponent attacks & find passes to initiate offensive transitions will add a very good dimension to our play. He brings leadership & character to our squad and has a strong personality which will help the team.”

A native of Fes, Bemammer began his professional journey with hometown club Maghreb Fes before moving on to represent Raja Casablanca, one of Morocco’s most storied and successful clubs. Much of his career was spent in domestic football, where he established himself as one of the league’s most reliable and consistent midfielders.

Bemammer will link up with his new teammates in the coming days and begin training as Chennaiyin continue building up to the new season.

