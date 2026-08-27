Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr "very happy" at Real Sociedad loan move

Madrid, Aug 27 (IANS) Chelsea's 20-year-old Senegal international central defender Mamadou Sarr says he is "very happy" to be joining Real Sociedad on loan.

Sarr was asked about the move to San Sebastian on Thursday ahead of his medical tests with the La Liga side, and he was accompanied by Real Sociedad's sporting director Erik Bretos on his arrival in the city.

Sarr was born in France and represented France from U-17 to U-20 level before opting to play for Senegal, forming part of its squad for the World Cup finals.

He began his career in the Lyon youth system before signing for Strasbourg, which shares ownership with Chelsea, for whom he played in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, before returning to the French side on loan.

Sarr will become Real Sociedad's first signing of the summer as it looks to strengthen a defense weakened by the departure of Aritz Elustondo and Duje Caleta-Car, who returned to Lyon after his loan ended.

Chelsea has recently got a boost with Pep Chavarria joining them from Rayo Vallecano for a fee of around 19 million euros.

The sale came just days before Rayo kicked off the new season away to Sevilla on Saturday and left Jozhua Vertrouwd as the only current option on the left side of defense.

The 28-year-old Chavarria joined Rayo from Zaragoza in 2022 and made 125 appearances, playing a major role in helping the club reach last season's UEFA Conference League final.

"I take with me memories that I will cherish forever," wrote the defender in a farewell message to Rayo fans.

"The magical nights in Vallecas, a stadium that always believed in us and supported us, and the shared dream of something as big as a European final. Being part of that journey has been a true privilege," commented Chavarria.

The left-back said he left "with a full heart and the certainty that a part of me will always belong to Vallecas."

"Thank you for everything, Rayo. Forever a Rayo fan," he concluded.

--IANS

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