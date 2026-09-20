September 20, 2026 12:22 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel on actors carrying extra entourage: Hope they do the same in their regular life

Ameesha Patel on actors carrying extra entourage: Hope they do the same in their regular life

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel is not someone to mince her words. As she recently interacted with netizens during an 'Ask Me Anything' session, the 'Gadar' actress talked about actresses carrying extra entourage at the producer's cost.

Ameesha said that she hopes that they do the same in their regular life as well, without the producer's money.

The 'Humraz' actress went on to say that the massive enterouge carried by a lot of the actresses costs the same as the day 1 collection of their movies.

An X user asked Ameesha, "Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers cost for their shoots. Is it the correct thing to do ? #AskAmy(sic)."

Reacting to the question, she tweeted, "many female actresses are in denial of their stardom their enterouge during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same enterouge in their regular life minus a producer paying for it. (sic)"

This is not the first time that Ameesha has talked about actresses and their perceived stardom.

In May, Ameesha had taken to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Taking a jibe at the younger actresses and their alleged perception-building games, she had shared, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing”.

"Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star...sorry but that’s the harsh reality," read her other tweet in the series.

--IANS

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