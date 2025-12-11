December 11, 2025 8:52 PM हिंदी

Chargesheet filed against Bangladesh ‘A’ cricketer Tofael Ahmed Raihan in sexual assault case

Chargesheet filed against Bangladesh ‘A’ cricketer Tofael Ahmed Raihan in sexual assault case. Photo credit: ICC

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Police have filed a chargesheet against Bangladesh ‘A’ team’s pace-bowling all-rounder Tofael Ahmed Raihan, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young woman after allegedly promising to marry her.

"The chargesheet has been filed under Section 9(1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act," sub-inspector Md Samiul Islam of Gulshan Police Station confirmed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.

According to investigators, the allegations appear to be supported by the woman’s statement, hotel booking records, medical reports, and other evidence collected during the inquiry. The court is expected to review the charge sheet at the next hearing on December 30, the report suggested.

Based on the case documents, Tofael initially reached out to the woman on Facebook in January. Their Messenger chats slowly evolved into what the woman perceived as a romantic relationship. She told police she agreed to keep talking with him only after he promised marriage.

The woman claimed that on January 31, Tofael took her to a hotel in Gulshan, introduced her as his wife, and then sexually assaulted her. She stated that similar episodes happened several more times, and that he ultimately refused to marry her despite promising to do so repeatedly. She filed a case at Gulshan Police Station on August 1, accusing him of multiple acts of sexual violence.

On September 24, the High Court granted Tofael six weeks of anticipatory bail and instructed him to surrender to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal upon the expiry of the bail period. However, police say he did not follow this directive.

During this time, Tofael travelled to Hong Kong to participate in a six-a-side cricket tournament as a member of the Bangladesh ‘A’ squad.

The case now awaits the court’s next steps as the legal process progresses.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan's military-driven foreign policy marked by strategic subservience: Report

Pakistan's military-driven foreign policy marked by strategic subservience: Report

Ryan Coogler reveals why he turned down Academy invite

Ryan Coogler reveals why he turned down Academy invite

Pakistan's Minorities Rights Bill largely symbolic amid persistent violence: Report (File image)

Pakistan's Minorities Rights Bill largely symbolic amid persistent violence: Report

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov resigns after weeks of mass protests

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov resigns after weeks of mass protests

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, State Visit, Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman, Diplomacy (File image)

PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman next week

‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ review: Kapil Sharma shines in funnier, warmer sequel, perfect family entertainer

‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ review: Kapil Sharma shines in funnier, warmer sequel, perfect family entertainer

KBC: Contestant Subhash Kumar mimics Nana Patekar, Sunny Deol, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

KBC: Contestant Subhash Kumar mimics Nana Patekar, Sunny Deol, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

PM Modi, Trump review India-US Strategic Partnership progress in phone conversation

PM Modi, Trump review India-US Strategic Partnership progress in phone conversation

Makers of 'Mowgli 2025' tender apology to Censor Board for 'unintended remark' made by their actor (Photo Credit: People Media Factory/X)

Makers of 'Mowgli 2025' tender apology to Censor Board for 'unintended remark' made by their actor

Govt top priority is to address concerns of Manipur’s people: President Murmu (Photo: @rashtrapatibhvn/X)

Govt top priority is to address concerns of Manipur’s people: President Murmu (Lead)