Chargesheet filed against Bangladesh ‘A’ cricketer Tofael Ahmed Raihan in sexual assault case

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Police have filed a chargesheet against Bangladesh ‘A’ team’s pace-bowling all-rounder Tofael Ahmed Raihan, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young woman after allegedly promising to marry her.

"The chargesheet has been filed under Section 9(1) of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act," sub-inspector Md Samiul Islam of Gulshan Police Station confirmed to Cricbuzz on Thursday.

According to investigators, the allegations appear to be supported by the woman’s statement, hotel booking records, medical reports, and other evidence collected during the inquiry. The court is expected to review the charge sheet at the next hearing on December 30, the report suggested.

Based on the case documents, Tofael initially reached out to the woman on Facebook in January. Their Messenger chats slowly evolved into what the woman perceived as a romantic relationship. She told police she agreed to keep talking with him only after he promised marriage.

The woman claimed that on January 31, Tofael took her to a hotel in Gulshan, introduced her as his wife, and then sexually assaulted her. She stated that similar episodes happened several more times, and that he ultimately refused to marry her despite promising to do so repeatedly. She filed a case at Gulshan Police Station on August 1, accusing him of multiple acts of sexual violence.

On September 24, the High Court granted Tofael six weeks of anticipatory bail and instructed him to surrender to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal upon the expiry of the bail period. However, police say he did not follow this directive.

During this time, Tofael travelled to Hong Kong to participate in a six-a-side cricket tournament as a member of the Bangladesh ‘A’ squad.

The case now awaits the court’s next steps as the legal process progresses.

