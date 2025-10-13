Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi; invites him for GST event, partnership summit

Amaravati, Oct 13 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him for the ‘Super GST-Super Savings’ event in Kurnool district and the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister posted on ‘X’ that he, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, congratulated the Prime Minister on the remarkable milestone of 25 years in public service as Head of Government.

The Chief Minister said he also expressed appreciation for his leadership behind the transformative and people-centric Next Gen GST reforms.

“The upcoming ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ event in Kurnool will celebrate the people’s enthusiasm and appreciation for this forward-looking initiative, and I had the privilege of inviting him to grace this event with his presence. I also extended an invitation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15,” posted Chandrababu Naidu.

Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

The ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ programme to be held in Kurnool district on October 16 is aimed at highlighting the union and state governments' initiatives in promoting financial prudence and efficiency with the latest next-gen GST reforms.

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to the ‘CII Partnership Summit 2025’, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. The summit is expected to bring together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers from across the globe to explore new avenues of collaboration and investment in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister will also participate in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Department and Google in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This MoU is for the establishment of Asia’s first Google Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s journey towards digital transformation and technological excellence, an official statement said.

Google will develop a 1 gigawatt hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a near USD 10 billion investment that anchors “AI City Vizag”. This will be one of the largest such projects for Google in Asia will see Google deploy its full AI stack to help accelerate AI-driven transformation across India.

According to the official statement, the new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, all in one place, making Vizag and AP uniquely positioned in India to drive India’s AI Transformation.

