Champions League: Liverpool thrash Frankfurt, Chelsea dominate 10-man Ajax

Frankfurt, Oct 23 (IANS) Liverpool ended their four-match losing streak in all competitions as three goals in ten first-half minutes sparked a comfortable 5-1 win over Frankfurt.

The Reds came from behind at Deutsche Bank Park to snap a four-game losing run and put their second victory on the board in this season’s league phase.

After a 26th-minute opener from Rasmus Kristensen, Hugo Ekitike levelled proceedings on his return to the club he departed in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate then scored from corners later on in the first half to turn the affair around. Second-half finishes from Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai made it a convincing win for Arne Slot’s men.

Elsewhere, it was another memorable night under the lights at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea romped to a 5-1 win over ten-man Ajax.

The Blues were looking dangerous even before Kenneth Taylor saw red for a late challenge on 18 minutes and when Marc Guiu scored a minute later, the result never looked in doubt.

Moises Caicedo added a deflected second and whilst Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back five minutes later from the penalty spot, two penalties of our on on the verge of half-time, from Enzo Fernandez and Estevao Willian, meant we lead 4-1 at the break.

Substitute Tyrique George made it five just after the interval and the Blues continued to attack Ajax throughout the second period but had to settle for 5-1.

In another action, Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten start as Guglielmo Vicario produced an inspired display to deny Monaco with a goalless draw.

The goalkeeper twice came to the visitors' rescue during the first half, producing smart reflex saves to thwart Folarin Balogun from close range.

Vicario then brilliantly kept out Jordan Teze's header after the break, with Monaco continuing to look the more likely to score.

Takumi Minamimo flashed a volley narrowly over the crossbar later on, but the hosts had to settle for a point.

