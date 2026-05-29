Champion beyond the platform: Powerlifting champion Mahant Gaurav Sharma distributes air coolers on birthday

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Demonstrating that true champions make an impact both inside and outside the sporting arena, world champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma celebrated his birthday by distributing air coolers to underprivileged families amid the scorching summer heat in the national capital.

The social welfare initiative was organised in Chandni Chowk and witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents and devotees.

With Delhi experiencing an intense heatwave, Mahant Gaurav Sharma personally handed over air coolers to several needy families, helping them find relief from the soaring temperatures. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude and praised the athlete’s thoughtful gesture, calling it a meaningful act of service during a challenging season.

Addressing those present at the event, Gaurav said that the value of sporting success increases when it is used to serve society. He emphasised that athletes have a responsibility to contribute to the welfare of the community and support those in need. According to him, helping people stay comfortable during the harsh summer months was the most fulfilling way to celebrate his birthday.

Known for bringing laurels to the country through his achievements in powerlifting, Mahant Gaurav Sharma has also built a reputation for his commitment to social causes. His latest initiative reinforced the message that sporting excellence extends beyond medals and records, inspiring others to use their success for the greater good.

Attendees commended his efforts and described him as a role model for aspiring athletes. They noted that while his accomplishments on the powerlifting platform have earned him national and international recognition, his dedication to community service has won him equal admiration among the public.

Over the years, Gaurav has actively participated in numerous charitable and community welfare programmes. His birthday initiative once again showcased that a true champion is defined not only by victories in competition but also by compassion, leadership, and a willingness to stand alongside society in times of need.

--IANS

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