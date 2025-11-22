November 22, 2025 5:22 AM हिंदी

Chamoli: PM Jan Aushadhi scheme brings major relief as residents get quality medicines at low cost

Chamoli, Nov 21 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi scheme has emerged as a major support system for residents of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, offering access to quality medicines at significantly reduced prices. Launched by the Central government to ensure affordable healthcare across the country, the scheme is showing a strong impact in the region.

In Chamoli, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are helping people save between 50 and 90 per cent on essential medicines.

At the Jan Aushadhi Kendra operating inside the sub-district hospital in Karnaprayag, a large number of patients visit every day to purchase low-cost generic drugs. Locals say the medicines available here are not only economical but also reliable in terms of quality.

Several patients shared that high market prices earlier made it difficult for them to continue treatment, but the Jan Aushadhi outlet has become a lifeline -- enabling them to buy necessary medicines at a fraction of the cost.

Under the scheme, medicines for serious ailments, including heart disease, diabetes and various infections, are available at heavily discounted rates at government-run centres. This has come as substantial financial relief for low-income and middle-class families who often struggled to afford prolonged treatment.

Beyond easing the burden on patients, the Jan Aushadhi initiative is also opening new avenues of livelihood for young entrepreneurs. The centres are generating local employment and improving community access to essential healthcare services.

In Chamoli, the scheme is strengthening the district’s healthcare framework by ensuring that residents receive affordable, good-quality medicines and better health protection.

Speaking to IANS, Shivani Joshi, pharmacist at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Karnaprayag sub-district hospital, said: "The Jan Aushadhi scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely beneficial. Medicines for ailments like diabetes are available at very low prices. Drugs that cost Rs 100-150 outside are sold here for just Rs 10-15."

A beneficiary, Manoj Dimri, said the scheme has made costly medicines accessible to everyone. "Medicines that are expensive in the market are available here at very low rates," he said.

Another beneficiary, Milan, added: "I came to buy medicines at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra because the drugs here are both good in quality and affordable. We cannot buy expensive medicines easily, so this scheme is very helpful. It is a great initiative by the Central government."

