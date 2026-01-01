January 01, 2026 11:11 PM हिंदी

‘Chak De’ girls Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade reunite for New Year

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) The New Year 2026 seems to have brought in a warm dose of nostalgia for Bollywood fans, as two of the stars from the iconic movie Chak De India.

Sagarika Ghatge and Vidya Malvade reunited to celebrate the new year in Jaisalmer. Both Sagarika and Vidya shared a picture of themselves posing with their families and other friends who joined them in the celebration.

In the picture shared on social media, the duo can be seen smiling brightly, standing hand-in-hand with their loved ones. The picture also features several familiar faces, including actress Kritika Kamra, cricketer and Sagarika’s husband Zaheer Khan and others from their close circle. Zaheer can be seen holding their little one, as Sagarika looks into the camera.

The Chak De girls, remembered for their powerful roles in the 2007 sports blockbuster, seemed to have shared a happy moment together on the last day of 2025, welcoming 2026.

Talking about Chak De! India, the movie is recorded around the story of a hockey coach who builds a demotivated and scattered team of women's hockey players and gets them to win internationally. The movie was directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra. It starred Shah Rukh Khan in the role of Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian women’s hockey team.

The film also featured a strong ensemble cast, including Chitrashi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Shilpa Shukla, Anaitha Nair, Shubhi Mehta, Sandia Furtado, Arya Menon, Masochon Zimik, and Kimi Laldawla. Sagarika essayed the role of Preeti Sabharwal, while Vidya essayed Vidya Sharma, the team’s captain.

Released in 2007, the film was a humongous success at the box office.

–IANS

rd/

