Chahat Pandey says her ‘Hasratein’ character is conditioned to stay quiet, carry loss, judgment

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Chahat Pandey, who essays the role of Smita in the streaming show ‘Hasratein’ season 3, has said that her character is conditioned to stay quiet, to carry loss, judgment.

The actress features in the episode ‘Naya Kiraayedaar’ of the show. The episode follows Smita, portrayed by Chahat Pandey, a sexually unfulfilled and emotionally abandoned woman living with her domineering mother-in-law after her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Burdened by social judgment, workplace harassment, and suppressed desire, Smita’s stagnant life is disrupted when Samarth, a charming young musician, becomes a paying guest in her home. Their growing bond awakens her long-buried sense of self, until secrets, jealousy, and the sudden return of her estranged husband force Smita to choose between societal duty and personal liberation.

Talking about her character, Chahat Pandey shared, “Smita is one of the most emotionally complex characters I’ve played. She is a woman who has been conditioned to stay quiet, to carry loss, judgment, and unfulfilled desire without ever voicing it”.

“When her husband disappears, society cages her even tighter, questioning her character, controlling her choices, and denying her the right to feel alive again. Through Smita, I explored what happens when a woman who has been invisible for years is finally seen, desired, and heard. Her journey is not just about love or longing, it’s about reclaiming agency and accepting that choosing your own happiness is not betrayal, it’s survival”, she added.

Chahat Pandey is known for her work in Hindi TV serials. She trained at the Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh. She made her television debut with ‘Pavitra Bandhan’ and gained recognition for her roles in ‘Hamari Bahu Silk’, ‘Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya’, and ‘Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer’. She has primarily worked in lead roles on Indian general entertainment channels. Her work spans family dramas and social-themed serials within mainstream Indian television.

--IANS

aa/