Chahat Pandey reveals her ideal life partner: 'I don’t want perfection'

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Chahat Pandey, opened up about what type of person she would like to have in her life during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant was asked, "What kind of partner do you wish for in real life, Chahat?"

Reacting to this, Chahat revealed that she is not looking for perfection but qualities such as loyalty, honesty, hard work, and respect.

The 'Hamari Bahu Silk' actress shared, "I don’t want perfection, just a few basic qualities—loyalty, honesty, hard work, respect, and being a good human being. The rest I can handle! (laughs) These are non-negotiable for me."

Chahat recently marked her return to the small screen with Balaji Telefilms' brand-new show, "Saas Bahu Aur Swaad".

When asked how the show differs from the typical saas-bahu dramas?

Chahat explained, "What makes this show special is that it’s not the usual toxic drama where the mother-in-law dominates and the daughter-in-law keeps crying."

"Saaz, Bahu aur Swaad is about empowerment and mutual respect. In India, the bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be inspiring, and that’s what we’re portraying—two women supporting each other and fulfilling their dreams together," she further added.

Chahat, who will be essaying the character of Riya on the show, shed light on her role, saying, "Riya isn’t a weak or crying character. She faces every problem bravely, takes a stand for herself, and has a husband like Karan who supports her wholeheartedly."

"Every girl deserves such a partner! With her mother-in-law’s support, Riya manages to fulfill her dreams—that’s the beauty of this story," she went on to add.

"Saas Bahu Aur Swaad" shares the story of Indu Rastogi (Played by Aparna Ghosal), a homemaker whose culinary skills are the ultimate glue for her family. However, the arrival of Riya disrupts the household dynamics, sparking a clash of values between tradition and modernity.

--IANS

pm/