Atmanirbhar Bharat: Centre's PMFME scheme transforms family's fortune in Bihar's Sheikhpura

Patna, May 9 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme has transformed the life of a couple in Bihar's Sheikhpura district. With government support, Ravita Kumari and Manmendra Kumar have started flour and oil processing units. This has led to an increase in their income; they have achieved self-reliance, and have also been able to ensure better education for their children.

Moreover, the scheme has not only led to improvement in the family's livelihood but the couple has also become an inspiration for others in the region.

Ravita Kumari and Manmendra Kumar are residents of Panapur village in the Ghat Kusumbha block of Sheikhpura district.

Earlier, Kumar used to run a small flour mill machine. Due to limited income, he found it difficult to support his family. As the couple learned about the PMFME scheme through the Industries Department at the Sheikhpura headquarters, they decided to avail its benefits.

Under the scheme, they received a flour mill and an oil extraction machine. Slowly, their hard work paid off. With the help of modern machines, they were able to increase their production and as a result their income also multiplied.

Today, the couple earns a good monthly income. It has not only improved the family's standard of living but they have also been able to secure their children's education and future.

Speaking to IANS, beneficiary Manmendra Kumar said: "This scheme is very good and there is no difficulty in availing its benefits. I would like to thank the Narendra Modi-led Union government for providing us employment opportunities and helping us financially."

He noted that earlier he was running his family with the help of a small flour mill, but after availing the PMFME scheme, he was able to expand his work.

"At present, our earnings are good, and people from two to three nearby villages come to us for flour and oil," he said.

Beneficiary Ravita Kumari said, "Earlier we were running a small flour mill, but now under the Prime Minister's scheme we have taken a loan and started a larger unit. Earlier our income was very low, and it was difficult even to fulfill the basic needs of my children."

--IANS

cg/khz