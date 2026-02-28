February 28, 2026 11:09 AM हिंदी

Centre temporarily discontinues fortification of rice under PMGKAY

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The government has decided to temporarily discontinue fortification of rice until a more robust and effective nutrient delivery mechanism is developed and operationalised.

According to Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the government reviewed the implementation of rice fortification under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes.

This decision of temporary discontinuation of fortification process does not entail any reduction in food-grain entitlements and will not affect operations under the PDS, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), or the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, it said.

Based on this review, it has been decided to temporarily discontinue the process of rice fortification under PMGKAY and allied schemes until a more effective mechanism for delivery of nutrients to beneficiaries is identified.

According to an official statement, a study was assigned by the government to IIT Kharagpur to assess the shelf life of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) and Fortified Rice (FR) under actual storage conditions in diverse agro climatic zones in the country.

The report concluded that factors such as moisture content, storage conditions, temperature, relative humidity and packaging material critically influence the stability and shelf life of FRK and FR.

“They are susceptible to micronutrient reduction and shortening of shelf life during prolonged storage and routine handling. This reduction is rendering the effective shelf life shorter than expected and, in turn, limiting the intended nutritional outcomes,” said the government.

Considering procurement volumes and annual offtake, rice remains in storage for two to three years.

Against an annual allocation of 372 LMT under PMGKAY and other welfare scheme, the total availability in the central pool is projected at 674 LMT, including receipts due from KMS 2025-26.

For KMS 2025–26 (Kharif Crop), as well as pending receipts from KMS 2024–25, States/UTs have been given flexibility, as a transitional measure, to supply either fortified rice or non-fortified rice, at their discretion, keeping in view operational and logistical considerations.

—IANS

na/

