Centre taking steps to ensure industrial production stays steady

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is actively implementing a range of regulatory and facilitative measures to ensure continuity of industrial activities, maintain supply chain stability, and support key manufacturing amidst the evolving West Asia situation, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The measures aim to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel and essential inputs while addressing operational challenges faced by the industry. DPIIT continues to engage closely with stakeholders, and the actions outlined represent measures taken to date.

Stakeholder consultations were also held by DPIIT in coordination with the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Power to address demand–supply challenges in the induction cooktop sector and assess immediate measures required to stabilise supply and prices.

Mandatory energy efficiency and Quality Control Order timelines for induction cooktops have been extended, and corresponding amendments and eGazette notifications were issued on April 6 in view of manufacturers’ difficulty in meeting earlier deadlines.

Based on inter-ministerial consultations and a Joint Working Group meeting, the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) was reduced to zero on polyolefins HDPE, LLDPE, and PPCP to ease raw material shortages.

Allocation of industrial LPG was enhanced from 50 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-March 2026 bulk non- domestic LPG consumption.

The DPIIT also conveyed paint industry raw material requirements to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which instructed Indian Oil to supply butyl acrylate equivalent to 0.2 TMT/day of propylene. It has also provided the requirements of polypropylene copolymer and buyers.

Further, the DPIIT, vide letter dated April 16 to the Ministry of Petroleum, provided industry-wise requirement of petrochemical raw materials and packaging raw materials for the paint Industry.

To address shortages of critical chemicals for the paper industry, BCD was reduced to zero on styrene, methanol, and ABS, ensuring stability in raw material supplies.

Similarly, to address shortages of critical chemicals for the tyre industry, BCD was reduced to zero on chemicals and solvents - such as polybutadiene, styrene butadiene rubber, and resins used as raw materials in tyre manufacturing. Customs duty was also reduced on inputs for the leather and footwear sector.

In the case of the glass industry, steps were taken to ensure uninterrupted furnace operations with the allocation of PNG, at 80 per cent of the average consumption of the previous six months, was notified and allocation of industrial LPG was enhanced from 50 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-March 2026 bulk non- domestic LPG consumption.

Besides, additional LPG and PNG are also being supplied to the ceramic sector so that production is not disrupted.

Further, in order to reduce oil consumption, a three‑month temporary extension of boiler certificates has been allowed for power plants and other high‑capacity boilers (≥100 TPH), subject to verification of operating parameters and satisfactory external inspection by Competent Persons.

Three‑month temporary extension of boiler certificates has also been given for high‑capacity boilers in major oil and gas units, including refineries, petrochemicals and fertiliser plants, subject to prescribed safety safeguards, parameter verification and satisfactory external inspection.

Besides, diversification in fuel usage and the use of alternative fuels across industrial sectors is being promoted.

--IANS

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