February 20, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Centre sends notices to 6 e-commerce platforms over selling restricted drone and GPS jammers

Centre sends notices to 6 e-commerce platforms over selling restricted wireless transmitting devices

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Friday said it has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms for listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices including drones.

The six e-commerce entities are Everse, IndiaMart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and Maveric Drones & Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The online entities sold “Anti-Drone Systems”, “Drone Jammers” and “GPS Jammers”, in an alleged violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other applicable telecom and trade control laws, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs in a statement.

According to the statement, drone jammers and signal jamming equipment are regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and are subject to strict licensing and regulatory control by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC).

The CCPA has directed the concerned entities to furnish detailed information, including the source of procurement/import along with copies of import licences, invoices and related documents; copies of regulatory approvals/authorisations; legal basis for offering the restricted equipment for commercial sale; and number of units sold during the preceding two years along with complete purchaser details, among others.

“Import of such restricted equipment is governed under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992 and applicable DGFT notifications. Such equipment is ordinarily permitted only to authorised Government agencies and law enforcement authorities, subject to statutory approvals,” said the statement.

The CCPA had earlier issued an advisory to e-commerce entities against illegal sale and facilitation of wireless jammers.

Under Rule 4 of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, marketplace entities are required to exercise due diligence and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

Hosting or facilitating sale of restricted jamming equipment without verifying statutory authorisation may also attract penal consequences under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and relevant provisions of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992.

--IANS

na/

