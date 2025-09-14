Centre reopens application window for PLI scheme for white goods till Oct 14

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The government on Sunday said it has reopened the application window for the production-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED lights) based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the scheme.

The application window for the scheme will remain open for the period from September 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025 (both dates inclusive) on the same online portal. No application will be accepted after the closure of the application window, according to the commerce Ministry.

The decision was taken due to the growing market and confidence generated owing to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the scheme.

So far, 83 applicants with committed investment of Rs 10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme. The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period — from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 — and has an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

“In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of PLIWG who propose to invest more by way of switching over to higher target segment or their group companies applying under different target segment would be eligible to apply subject to fulfilling the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the Para 5.6 of the Scheme Guidelines and adhering to investment schedule as mentioned in Appendix-1 or Appendix-1A of the Scheme Guidelines, as applicable,” the ministry statement read.

Applicants will only be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the Scheme’s tenure. The applicant approved in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for PLI for maximum two years only in the case of new applicants and beneficiaries opting for GP-2 (upto March 2023) seeking to move to higher investment category.

For beneficiaries opting for GP-1 (upto March 2022) seeking to move to higher investment category in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for PLI for one year only.

“Existing beneficiaries opting for the above, in case they are not able to achieve the threshold investment or sales in a given year will be eligible for submitting the claims as per their original investment plan. However, this flexibility will be provided only once during the Scheme period,” according to the ministry.

The investments will lead to manufacturing of components of ACs and LED Lights across the complete value chain including components which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient quantity.

