October 16, 2025 4:27 PM हिंदी

Centre releases state mining readiness index to boost reforms

Centre releases state mining readiness index to boost reforms

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Mines on Thursday released the State Mining Readiness Index and state rankings to promote reforms in the mining sector, in line with commitments made in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Under the SMRI, states were grouped into three categories on the basis of their mineral endowment. The top three ranked states in Category A are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, while Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam have been ranked in the top three in Category B. In Category C, the top three ranks went to Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tripura.

The structure of the index comprises indicators like auction performance, early mine operationalisation, thrust on exploration and sustainable mining pertaining to non-coal minerals, which are relevant to underlining state performance in the mining sector.

Rajasthan recently became the first state in India set to auction major mineral blocks after obtaining all necessary pre-embedded permissions, a move aimed at accelerating mining operations, boosting investment, and generating employment. Other states are also preparing to follow suit.

Meanwhile, on September 26, Coal public sector undertakings (PSU) announced a performance-linked reward (PLR) of Rs 1,03,000 each for non-executive workers.

The reward payment will benefit approximately 2.1 lakh non-executive cadre employees of Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries, along with around 38,000 non-executive workers at Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), according to the official statement.

India must gain self-reliance in the production of rare earth elements (REES), which is crucial for the country’s development as well as national security, said President Droupadi Murmu on September 26. The President called REES the backbone of modern technology and stressed the need to develop technologies to make them usable.

--IANS

aar/

LATEST NEWS

‘India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

‘India’s energy procurement policy is independent and sovereign’: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

India, Brazil agree to bolster trade and investment ties

India, Brazil agree to bolster trade and investment ties

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's little Anjali aka Sana Saeed celebrates 27 years of the movie

Sana Saeed celebrates 27 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt starrer "All The Best" turns 16, Rohit Shetty thanks young fans for making "reels" on the movie

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt-starrer "All The Best" turns 16, Rohit Shetty thanks young fans for making "reels" on the movie

It’s Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

It’s Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

Abhishek, Mandhana named ICC Players of the Month for September

Abhishek, Smriti named ICC Players of the Month for September

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan key to advancing food security in India: Nadda

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan key to advancing food security in India: Nadda

Trump invokes a 'good friend' in another attempt at leading Putin to the negotiating table

Trump invokes a 'good friend' in another attempt at leading Putin to the negotiating table

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day amid strong Q2 earnings momentum

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day amid strong Q2 earnings momentum

India on brink of historic AFC U17 Women’s Cup berth

India on brink of historic AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup berth