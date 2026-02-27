Centre releases over Rs 275 crore to boost rural governance in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Centre on Friday said it has released Rs 275.1253 crore to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and rural local bodies (RLBs) in Jharkhand as part of the 15th Finance Commission grants during FY 2025–26.

According to Ministry of Panchayati Raj, this release pertains to the second instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2024–25 and will benefit all eligible 24 District Panchayats (DPs), 253 Block Panchayats (BPs) and 4,342 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the state.

The government recommends release of XV-FC grants to states for rural local bodies. The allocated grants are recommended and released in two instalments in a financial year.

According to the ministry, the Untied Grants will be utilised for location-specific felt needs, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of sanitation and maintenance of ODF (open defecation-free) status. These grants can also be used for the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Earlier this month, the Centre announced the release of over Rs 137 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Goa, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Uttarakhand during FY 2025-26.

Moreover, the Union government announced the release of more than Rs 3,324 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal as part of the second instalment of the 15th Finance Commission's untied grants.

Bihar received Rs 802.40 crore benefiting all 38 district panchayats, 533 block panchayats and 8,053 gram panchayats, along with an additional release of Rs 1.39 crore from the withheld portion of the first instalment that has since become eligible.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh has received Rs 1,559.40 crore for all 75 district panchayats, 826 block panchayats and 57,694 gram panchayats, in addition to Rs 11.016 crore released from the withheld portion that also become eligible.

West Bengal has also been allocated Rs 680.86 crore for eligible 21 district panchayats, 335 block panchayats and 3,225 gram panchayats under the same instalment.

