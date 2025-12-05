December 05, 2025 8:32 PM हिंदी

Centre orders high-level inquiry into IndiGo fiasco, total normalcy expected in 3 days

Centre orders high-level inquiry into IndiGo fiasco, total normalcy expected in 3 days

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The government on Friday said it has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into the massive IndiGo disruption, which will examine what went wrong at the airline, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future -- ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again.

As thousands of passengers faced harrowing time at airports across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a statement that “we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days”.

To support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes, said the minister.

“In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines,” the minister added.

The ministry said it has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines.

The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect.

“Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs,” said the minister.

In addition to this, several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced, he added.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also established a 24×7 control room that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

After ‘skipping’ key national events, can Rahul Gandhi question exclusion during Putin visit?

After ‘skipping’ key national events, can Rahul Gandhi question exclusion during Putin visit?

Twinkle Khanna turns a saree into a power statement, says 'confuse everyone around you'

Twinkle Khanna turns a saree into a power statement, says 'confuse everyone around you'

Behind Bhagwad Gita in Russian gift to Putin, lies pledge PM Modi took at 2019 SCO Summit (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Behind Bhagwad Gita in Russian gift to Putin, lies pledge PM Modi took at 2019 SCO Summit

Surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan raises security concerns: Report (File image)

Surge in poppy cultivation in Pakistan raises security concerns: Report

We anticipate a normal situation between 10-15 December: Indigo CEO

IndiGo chaos: Anticipate a normal situation between December 10-15, says airline CEO

Madrasas linked to promoting extremism and militancy in Pakistan: Report

Madrasas linked to promoting extremism and militancy in Pakistan: Report

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's travel to London for advanced medical treatment postponed (File image)

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia's travel to London for advanced medical treatment postponed

RBI repo rate cut to ease borrowing, boost exports: Industry chambers

RBI repo rate cut to ease borrowing, boost exports: Industry chambers

Deepika Padukone says husband Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is 'worth every minute'

Deepika Padukone says husband Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is 'worth every minute'

Indian envoy, Japanese environment minister discuss collaboration opportunities

Indian envoy, Japanese environment minister discuss collaboration opportunities