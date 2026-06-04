Centre eyes revival of Delimitation Bill, aims for rollout before 2029 polls

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Centre is actively exploring the revival of the Delimitation Bill and is considering completing the long-pending constituency redrawing exercise ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Sources said the government has initiated consultations with several regional political parties and is continuing efforts to build a broad political consensus on the issue. Among the parties engaged in discussions are the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and other regional stakeholders.

The consultations are focused on addressing concerns over the potential impact of delimitation on parliamentary representation and ensuring wider political acceptance before any formal legislative initiative is undertaken.

Government sources indicated that while the Centre is keen to move forward with the exercise, it is mindful of the political sensitivities involved and is seeking to avoid a confrontational approach. Efforts are therefore being directed towards evolving a framework that can secure support across party lines.

According to sources, once discussions with key stakeholders are completed and a broad consensus emerges, the government is likely to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament. The timing of such a move will depend on the progress of the ongoing consultations and the extent of agreement reached among political parties.

Delimitation involves the redrawing of parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries based on demographic changes reflected in population data. The issue has gained renewed prominence in recent years, with several states expressing concerns over how a fresh delimitation exercise could alter their representation in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre is also holding consultations on the proposal for simultaneous elections, known as “One Nation, One Election.” Sources said both issues are being discussed with political parties as part of a broader effort to build consensus on key electoral reforms.

If the government succeeds in securing sufficient political support, the revival of the Delimitation Bill could pave the way for a major restructuring of electoral representation before the next general election. However, officials stressed that consultations are still underway and no final decision has been taken regarding the timing of the Bill's introduction in Parliament.

--IANS

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