Centre cracks down to curb diversion, misuse of fertilisers in crop season

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The government has issued 14,692 show-cause notices, suspended or cancelled 6,373 licenses and registered 766 first information reports (FIRs) to curb the diversion and misuse of fertilisers during the Kharif and the ongoing Rabi season 2025–26 (April–Mid January 2026), to safeguard farmer interests and ensure the integrity of the national fertiliser supply chain, an official statement said on Saturday.

In collaboration with state governments and district-level authorities, extensive enforcement actions, including inspections, raids, and legal proceedings were carried out during the crop season. The Department of Fertilizers (DoF), in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), undertook a comprehensive enforcement drive.

“These proactive and stringent measures ensure the timely availability of fertilisers, strengthen market discipline, and preserve the integrity of fertiliser distribution systems nationwide,” said the statement.

Imbalanced fertilisation has far-reaching consequences beyond soil degradation. These processes further contribute to environmental contamination and pose potential health risks.

According to the statement, the adverse effects also extend to the livestock sector, as crops cultivated on nutrient-depleted soils often lack essential minerals required in feed and fodder, resulting in compromised animal health and diminished productivity.

Consequently, nutrient imbalance constitutes a significant constraint to the long-term sustainability and efficiency of integrated crop-livestock production systems.

The government has been actively promoting balanced fertilisation as a core strategy to restore and sustain soil health, thereby supporting sustainable agricultural productivity.

Notably, the soil health card provides farmers with a comprehensive understanding of the nutrient status and physicochemical conditions of their soils.

It also offers crop-specific recommendations on the appropriate use of chemical fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, organic inputs, and soil treatments to support informed decision-making and long-term soil health management.

By July 2025, the scheme had provided more than 93,000 farmer training programmes, approximately 6.8 lakh field demonstrations, and thousands of awareness campaigns.

“As of mid-November 2025, over 25.55 crore soil health cards have been distributed across the country, reflecting the scale and outreach of the scheme in promoting balanced nutrient management,” said the statement.

