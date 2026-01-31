US CENTCOM urges Iran guards to avoid escalation at sea

Washington, Jan 31 (IANS) US Central Command urged Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to avoid escalatory behavior at sea after Tehran announced a two-day live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz scheduled to begin Sunday.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and a critical trade corridor, noting that roughly 100 merchant vessels transit the narrow waterway on a typical day. The command urged the IRGC to conduct the exercise “in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation.”

CENTCOM said any unsafe or unprofessional behavior near US forces, regional partners, or commercial vessels increases the risk of collision, escalation, and destabilization. It said it will not tolerate actions such as high-speed boat approaches on collision courses with U.S. military vessels, low-altitude or armed overflights of US assets when intentions are unclear, or weapons trained at U.S. forces.

The warning came as President Donald Trump said the United States is moving a larger naval force toward Iran, saying Washington hopes to reach a deal but is prepared for other outcomes if diplomacy fails.

Trump said the deployment would be larger than the US naval presence off the coast of Venezuela. He described it as a “large armada, flotilla,” and said the move was intended to apply pressure while talks continue.

“We’re now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran, actually,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”

Asked whether Iran has been given a deadline, Trump declined to specify one. “Only they know for sure,” he said. Trump confirmed he has communicated directly with Iran. “Yes, I have,” he said.

Trump said the United States prefers a negotiated outcome but left open the possibility of escalation. “If we do make a deal, that’s good,” he said. “If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”

CENTCOM said it will ensure the safety of US personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East, adding that US forces will continue to operate with high levels of professionalism and adherence to international norms.

US–Iran relations have been strained for years over sanctions, regional security, and maritime activity in the Gulf, with naval deployments often used as signals during periods of heightened tension.

