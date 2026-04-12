Censor Board of Film Certification calls 'Jana Nayagan' leak claims 'baseless & 'false'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Amidst the controversy surrounding the leak of Vijay Thalapathy's "Jana Nayagan", the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a statement denying the claims of any link to the leak.

In an official statement, CBFC refuted any such claims, calling them “baseless and false.”

A statement shared through PIB (Press Information Bureau) Maharashtra's official X account went like this, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false.(sic)"

They revealed that the digital print of "Jana Nayagan" was returned to the makers last month itself.

“Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since,” the statement read.

Recently, a few scenes from the much-anticipated Tamil drama "Jana Nayagan" surfaced online.

It must be noted that the movie has been delayed for months following a tiff with the CBFC.

As the project was leaked, several prominent names from the Tamil and Telugu film fraternities, such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Rishab Shetty, and Vijay Deverakonda, condemned the piracy, showing their support to "Jana Nayagan" and Vijay.

Recently, the makers also advise all to refrain from engaging with leaked content.

The statement by KVN Productions read, "We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy."

The banner further said, "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws."

--IANS

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