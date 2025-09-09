September 09, 2025 12:47 AM हिंदी

Censor Board clears Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, for release with an U/A certificate.

Actor Teja Sajja, who took to his X timeline to make the announcement wrote, "#MIRAI Censored with 𝐔/𝐀. A CLEAN FILM for KIDS, FAMILIES and ALL SECTIONS OF AUDIENCE to experience Action, Emotion & Devotion on the big screens. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER."

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Jagapathy Babu plays the character of 'Angama Bali' as the protector of Tantra in the film.

Prior to that, the makers had disclosed actress Ritika Nayak's character in the film as Vibha.

The film has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran and Jayaram in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 12, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

--IANS

mkr/

