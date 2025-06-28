June 28, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Censor Board clears Nithiin's 'Thammudu' for release with an 'A' certificate

Chennai, June 28 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, for release with an 'A' certificate.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to confirm the development. It wrote, "Action, Adventure and Adrenaline-pumping moments. The epic journey of #Thammudu takes a new turn with "A" from Censor. The purpose and promise justifies everything!!#ThammuduOnJuly4th."

Actor Nithiin too confirmed that the film had been rated A by the Censor Board. He wrote, " The epic journey of #Thammudu takes a new turn with "A" from the Censor."

The film, which releases on July 4, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for several reasons. One of the reasons is that it will mark the comeback of actress Laya to the big screen. It may be recalled that the actress had completed dubbing for her portions in the film last week. For the unaware, Laya plays the character of Jhansi Kiranmayee in the film.

A teaser released by the makers earlier this month gave away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story revolves around the bond a brother shares with his sister, who is looking to keep up her promise.

The story happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.

Meanwhile, the teaser gives the impression that Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place and that those concerned for the safety of Nithiin urge him to get away from it, as far as possible.

The teaser ends with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep up your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."

Apart from Nithiin and Laya, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.

Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

