Celine Dion calls sons her biggest support as she installs panic buttons in her house

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Celine Dion has called her 15-year-old sons as her biggest support system since she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

This comes as it has been revealed that panic buttons have now been installed in their home, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Twins Eddy and Nelson have been there for their mum since she was diagnosed back in 2022, six years after their dad Rene Angelil died from throat cancer. They have now shown their support for Celine as her symptoms have got worse.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness, rigidity and painful spasms. The exact cause is unknown, but research suggests an autoimmune response where the body attacks nerve cells that control muscle movement.

Celine spoke to ‘People’ magazine about having panic buttons installed in her house in case of an emergency. She said, "We have panic buttons in the house, and they know how to put me on my side. The idea of telling them and showing them, it was not to frighten them. It is for them to know, 'I'm your mom, and it's my responsibility. You're old enough to understand I might need your help”.

She explained that her sons will check on her every night to make sure her symptoms haven't got worse than usual. Celine has worked with her boys to help them understand what happens to her body during a "crisis" episode, which is when the star seizes up and becomes incredibly stiff. This comes as it was revealed that Celine was never scheduled to "attend, perform, or present" at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, as per a representative for the singer.

The 57-year-old Canadian, who won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, was rumoured to be performing at this year's song contest.

--IANS

aa/