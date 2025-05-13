May 13, 2025 4:50 PM हिंदी

Celina Jaitly shares her traumatic C-section and health struggles during pregnancy

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Celina Jaitly has opened up about the difficult health challenges she faced during her pregnancy.

The actress shared her traumatic experience with a C-section, along with struggles like gestational diabetes, multiple hernias, and cholestasis of the liver. In her latest post on Instagram, Celina shared her emotionally and physically demanding journey through motherhood, celebrating the triumphs and struggles of being a mother of twins plus one. In her caption, she reflected on her rare and difficult pregnancies, emphasizing the resilience required to navigate both the joys and challenges of raising children.

Describing her experience, Celina wrote, “#momoftwinsplusone - I am a Mom of twins plus one… two very difficult consecutive & very rare spontaneous twin pregnancies, one perfect and one extremely traumatic C-section, gestational diabetes, multiple hernias, cholestasis of the liver, PUPP rash, breastfeeding twins consecutively through the nights, waiting by the breast pump just to fill enough bottles to at least get through one night and some… and yet, I find myself here… it was all worth it!! I would give anything in the world to do it all over again.”

In her Mother's Day message, the 'No Entry' actress celebrated the courage of mothers everywhere, encouraging them to wear the “medal of motherhood” proudly.

She stressed the importance of self-care, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to every incredible mother and mother figure of all genders out there! Never underplay what you went through, wear the medal of motherhood proudly. It’s okay to pat yourself on the back, to ask for help, and to care for yourself. Only when you nurture you can you truly enjoy the little miracles you manufactured with your blood, sweat, tears, and of course… your soul. Still celebrating Mother’s Day.”

Her post was accompanied by a touching photo of Celina posing with her children, capturing a moment of warmth and togetherness.

Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple welcomed their first set of twin sons, Winston and Viraaj, in March 2012. In 2017, they were blessed with another set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur.

