Celina Jaitly looks back at her Miss Universe journey: 'I stood tall as a teenager'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Celina Jaitly made the country proud as she became 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001 at a very tender age. Using social media, she recalled the experience with a heartfelt post.

Revealing how the media looked at her runner-up status in India, Celina penned, "#anniversary - RUNNER-UP | MISS UNIVERSE 2001 Back home, the welcome didn’t quite match the moment. Most headlines screamed: “Unfortunately… INDIA comes in as Miss Universe Runner-Up!”

However, for her, this was a proud moment.

"At just 5’6”, I stood tall as a teenager winning Runner-Up for India among 103 of the world’s most dazzling women at Miss Universe 2001… a feat India wouldn’t repeat for another 20 years. Yet I was met with pitying advice: “Too short.”, “Too honest”, “Your mangal’s crossed, beta.” It was hilarious. It was heartbreaking. But it built me," she added.

Talking about her Miss Universe journey, Celine said, "I left Mumbai with 11 suitcases, a full-body wax, a facial, & fierce determination… which was promptly tested at JFK airport when I found myself staring at five trolleys I had to push across terminals, alone. I was in tears, until a kind NYPD officer appeared like an angel & helped me through."

"I boarded the flight from New York with contestants from several countries. Many flew business class with entourages… poised, pampered, & perfectly prepared. Meanwhile, Ms Russia & I sat at the back, trying to change outfits in a cramped lavatory that stayed occupied for most of the flight to San Juan. That’s when it hit me… the scale of what I was stepping into. The stakes. The pressure. & the quiet realisation: I’d have to rise & meet the moment," she added.

Her Miss India win also led to the beginning of her journey in Bollywood. "I won Ms Universe Runner-Up & soon after, the legendary Mr. Feroz Khan launched me in films since its been a blessed journey", Celina recalled.

"Ms Universe wasn’t just a pageant. It was a metamorphosis. A girl who dared to dream… a woman who rose.lt was the Universe’s way of telling me… YOU ARE THE UNIVERSE. #celinajaitly," she concluded revealing what Miss Universe meant to her.

