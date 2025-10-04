Celebrate Diwali with swadeshi spirit, Goa to become fully developed by 2035-2037: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Urging people to celebrate Diwali with Swadeshi spirit by promoting Indian goods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, urged people to adopt swadeshi and shun foreign goods and that this collective resolve of 140 crore citizens would make the country 'supreme'.

After addressing the ceremony for the launch of Mhaje Ghar Yojana and the foundation laying of various development projects, the Home Minister was later addressing a public meeting near Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha member Sadanand Shet Tanavade also attended the event.

During the launching programme of 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana', Union Minister Amit Shah said, "This scheme is not just a government scheme. It is a symbol of responsive governance. It represents a sensitive and citizen-centric administration, and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, governments of the BJP work meticulously for reforms."

"This plan aims to provide legal recognition and ownership rights to Goan citizens whose homes were caught in various legal tangles, about 11 different legal complexities in total. From tomorrow, they will be able to proudly say: This is my house; it is truly mine. This is a significant step toward empowerment, granting permanent and legal voice to nearly half the population of the state," he noted.

Trading his guns against the Congress, Union Minister Shah said, "When the BJP started winning continuously in Goa, Congress used to say it is a very small state. Whether the state is small or large, the citizens living in it are citizens of India."

"PM Modi has envisioned the dream of making Bharat a developed country by 2047 but looking at the speed of schemes and development done by Goa, it seems that Goa will become fully developed by 2035-2037," he added.

On the abolition of income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh, he said, "PM Modi has recently abolished income tax for those earning up to Rs12 lakh... Swayampurna Goa is a major initiative of the Goa government...I urge Goa CM Pramod Sawant to continue this programme. New government schemes are constantly emerging, and through Swayampurna Goa, we must tirelessly resolve the problems of our citizens...We should strive to make our Goa the first fully developed state in the country in the coming days..."

