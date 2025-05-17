May 17, 2025 10:02 PM हिंदी

‘Ceasefire’ saved Pakistan, says BJP MLA during Tiranga Yatra, sparks political storm

‘Ceasefire’ saved Pakistan, says BJP MLA during Tiranga Yatra, sparks political storm

Rewa, May 17 (IANS) While the entire nation is celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, bizarre and controversial remarks from BJP leaders and ministers continue to stir debate.

As the political firestorm from two ministers’ recent statements had barely settled, another controversy erupted - this time from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

During a Tiranga Yatra held to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, Narendra Prajapati, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mangawan constituency in Rewa, made a sensational statement.

Addressing the gathering, Prajapati claimed that “India would have wiped out Pakistan if the US had not pressured India to agree to a ceasefire.”

The comment, made during the patriotic rally, quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and drawing criticism from various quarters. Many questioned whether such statements misrepresent India’s diplomatic stance and military intent.

Following the backlash, when confronted by the media, MLA Narendra Prajapati admitted to the mistake, stating that he meant to say “United States” but mistakenly said “United Nations.”

He clarified that the comment was a slip of the tongue and not an intentional statement. Earlier, during his speech at the public gathering held after the Tiranga Yatra, Prajapati had said, “If the United Nations had not issued the ceasefire order, Pakistan would have been finished.” Now he has corrected it, saying he used UN instead of US.

Meanwhile, the Central government has maintained that the understanding was not reached under any external pressure. Official sources have stated that the efforts for ‘understanding’ were initiated after Pakistan itself reached out via a diplomatic communication requesting peace, following the impact of Operation Sindoor.

The incident adds to a series of loose and exaggerated statements being made by some BJP leaders in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Political analysts believe that while the enthusiasm within the party is high, such unchecked remarks can dilute the seriousness of military and diplomatic efforts.

--IANS

brt/dan

LATEST NEWS

India restricts entry of ready-made garments, processed food from Bangladesh

India restricts entry of ready-made garments, processed food from Bangladesh

Nicole Kidman wishes for a show with all her TV characters

Nicole Kidman wishes for a show with all her TV characters

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on verge of elimination from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 if rain persists in Bengaluru. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: KKR on verge of elimination if rain persists in Bengaluru

25 bowlers picked as Bihar Cricket Association concludes 'Bowlers Ki Khoj' initiative at the Moin‑ul‑Haq Stadium in Patna on Saturday. Photo credit: BCA

25 bowlers picked as Bihar Cricket Association concludes 'Bowlers Ki Khoj' initiative

Rahul Vaidya calls Virat Kohli 'best batsman' after he unblocks him on Instagram

Rahul Vaidya calls Virat Kohli 'best batsman' after he unblocks him on Instagram

Karnataka's Avani emerges champion in All India Chess Masters

Karnataka's Avani emerges champion in All India Chess Masters

‘Ceasefire’ saved Pakistan, says BJP MLA during Tiranga Yatra, sparks political storm

‘Ceasefire’ saved Pakistan, says BJP MLA during Tiranga Yatra, sparks political storm

Shashi Tharoor row: BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari slams Rahul Gandhi

Shashi Tharoor row: BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari slams Rahul Gandhi

Bangladesh: Army imposes indefinite ban on public gatherings in several areas of Dhaka (File image)

Bangladesh: Army imposes indefinite ban on public gatherings in several areas of Dhaka

Dharmendra shares a throwback fanboy moment with Ashok Kumar

Dharmendra shares a throwback fanboy moment with Ashok Kumar