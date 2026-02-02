February 02, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan leads high-level military visit to Armenia to deepen defence ties

Yerevan, Feb 2 (IANS) A high-level Indian defence delegation led by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has arrived in Armenia for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian delegation reached Yerevan on Sunday local time, according to a statement issued by the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters.

The visit is being viewed as a significant step in advancing bilateral military engagement and reinforcing strategic ties.

“The visit marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two Nations,” the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters said in the statement.

Upon arrival in the Armenian capital, the delegation was received by India’s Ambassador to Armenia, Nilakshi Saha Sinha, along with Deputy Chief of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Temur Shahnazaryan.

The warm reception underscored the growing closeness between New Delhi and Yerevan in the defence domain.

The visit comes close on the heels of a major milestone in India-Armenia defence cooperation.

Just two weeks ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the first tranche of guided Pinaka rockets destined for Armenia. The systems were manufactured by Pune-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL).

Armenia had signed a contract worth around Rs 2,000 crore in September 2022 for the acquisition of four Pinaka rocket system batteries.

The deal includes unguided, extended-range and guided variants of the system. Armenia also became the first international customer for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, which has been developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The agreement marked a key moment in India’s broader push for Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and its stated ambition to emerge as a significant global defence exporter.

Deliveries of the initial Pinaka unguided rocket systems began in July 2023 and were completed by late 2024, paving the way for subsequent consignments of advanced variants.

Speaking earlier on the exports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the shipment of Pinaka missiles reflected the growing strength and maturity of India’s defence industry.

He said the development demonstrated India’s expanding export potential, adding that the country was no longer only an importer of defence equipment but was steadily moving towards becoming a major exporter on the global stage.

