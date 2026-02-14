February 14, 2026 5:29 PM हिंदी

C‑DOT, Synergy Quantum to build tool to spot quantum‑vulnerable cryptography

C‑DOT, Synergy Quantum to build tool to spot quantum‑vulnerable cryptography

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) R&D institution, Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has signed an agreement with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited to jointly develop an automated tool that will detect, classify and report "quantum‑vulnerable cryptographic algorithms in target devices," the government said on Saturday.

The agreement aims to create an automated tool to scan devices, identify its cryptographic algorithms and security mechanisms. The tool will flag security vulnerabilities, distinguish quantum‑safe from quantum‑vulnerable algorithms, according to an official statement.

"Finally, it will generate a detailed report highlighting quantum-vulnerable algorithms, their purpose, and their exact location within the device to support informed migration planning toward quantum-safe security," the statement said.

Synergy Quantum India Private Limited is a deep-tech sovereign quantum security company providing comprehensive post-quantum cryptography solutions across both hardware and software domains.

The new tool to be developed under the partnership comprises of three core modules, a web application for external black‑box scanning and network traffic assessment, vulnerability assessment and quantum risks as well as a security scanner agent for scanning libraries.

Further, it contains a control Software, that manages agent install or uninstall, runs scans, aggregates data into unified reports on all vulnerabilities, the statement from ministry of Communications said.

This collaboration is expected to deliver a fully integrated, commercially deployable solution that will revolutionize how organizations assess their cryptographic readiness for the quantum era.

"This cutting-edge initiative will enable early detection of cryptographic weaknesses across networks: defense, telecommunications, banking, and various government sectors, devices, and applications, helping organizations transition proactively to post-quantum cryptography," the statement said.

Partnership with Synergy Quantum aligns with the national vision of strengthening indigenous research and innovation under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and enhancing India's capabilities in emerging and secure telecom technologies, the ministry said.

"As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic systems face unprecedented challenges," said Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT.

By combining C-DOT's telecom & quantum research expertise with Synergy Quantum's capabilities, the partnership aims to create tools that address both current and future cybersecurity needs, he added.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom (File image)

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after 96-run loss to Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper after 96-run loss to Ireland

T20 WC: Agha hopes for 'good spirit' in India-Pak clash, stays non-committal on handshake

T20 WC: Agha hopes for 'good spirit' in India-Pak clash, stays non-committal on handshake