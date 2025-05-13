CBSE announces Class 12 result; pass percentage 88.39 per cent

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the Class 12 examinations, in which girls once again outperformed boys.

The pass percentage stood at 88.39 per cent, up by 0.41 per cent compared to the previous year.

Over 16.9 lakh students had been eagerly awaiting their final scores.

Girls outperformed boys by over 5 percentage points. The pass percentage of girls was 91.64 per cent, while for boys, 85.70 per cent.

Students can now access their results online via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and the official CBSE websites.

A total of 17,04,367 students had registered for the exam, out of which 16,92,794 appeared, and 14,96,307 were declared passed.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

The Vijaywada region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent and Chennai at 97.39 per cent.

Other regions which scored well are Chandigarh (91.61 per cent), Panchkula (91.17 per cent), Pune (90.93 per cent), and Ajmer (90.40 per cent).

Bhubaneswar (83.64 per cent), Guwahati (83.62 per cent), Dehradun (83.45 per cent), Patna (82.86 per cent), and Bhopal (82.46 per cent) performed in the mid-range.

From this session, the CBSE has introduced a Relative Grading system to reduce academic pressure and unhealthy competition. The new system evaluates students relative to their peers.

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 per cent in both theory and practical papers. Students who fall short by one or two marks may be awarded grace marks.

The CBSE will announce the Class 10 results today at 1.00 p.m.

Following the result declaration, students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation.

Last year, the overall pass percentage scored by class 12 was 87.98 per cent, and for class 10 it was 93.60 per cent.

--IANS

jk/svn