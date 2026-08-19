CBI arrests I&B ministry's deputy controller of accounts in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Deputy Controller of Accounts serving as Internal Financial Advisor (IFA) in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the national capital, for allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe through his wife, the investigative agency said on Wednesday.

The CBI registered a case against the officer on August 18, following a complaint alleging that he had demanded Rs 15 lakh from a private company to expedite the processing of its contract renewal file pending before him.

According to the CBI, the demand was subsequently negotiated and the officer allegedly agreed to accept Rs 10 lakh to process the file.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on August 18 and caught the public servant while the bribe was allegedly being handed over through his wife.

The accused officer is a Deputy Controller of Accounts from the Indian Civil Accounts Service, 2020 batch, and was posted as IFA in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The agency has not disclosed the identity of the officer or his wife.

Further investigation is under way in the case.

The case comes amid a series of recent bribery cases in which the CBI has arrested government officials accused of demanding or accepting illegal gratification.

On July 24 this year, the CBI had arrested one Tridib Banerjee, a senior executive at the IRCTC West Zone Office in Mumbai, and private company director Amar Thakkar in a bribery case.

The CBI alleged that Banerjee had received Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to facilitate the clearance of pending bills.

In April this year, the agency had arrested a GST Superintendent and Inspector in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, after a trap operation over an alleged Rs 15,000 bribe linked to the clearance of a GST registration.

In February, 2026, the CBI had arrested a Branch Manager and Field Officer of UP Gramin Bank, along with a private person, for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 45,000 to sanction a Rs 5 lakh loan.

The CBI said its action against corrupt public servants reflects its commitment to curbing corruption and urged citizens to report demands for bribes by public officials.

-- IANS

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