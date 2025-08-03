August 03, 2025 7:57 PM हिंदी

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Krishan Kumar, a Superintendent of Customs posted at the Air Cargo Complex in Sahar, Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10.2 lakh from a Customs House Agent (CHA) firm.

The arrest was made during a trap operation on August 2, 2025, after a detailed verification and surveillance process.

According to a CBI press release issued on Sunday, the case was registered against Krishan Kumar and other unknown public servants and private individuals based on a complaint by a CHA firm.

The complaint alleged that the accused officer had been demanding bribes at the rate of Rs 10 per kilogram of imported cargo -- both for himself and on behalf of his senior officers -- to facilitate the clearance of consignments.

Despite the complainant’s refusal to comply, the accused allegedly persisted in his demand and even issued threats, resulting in the deliberate withholding of cargo shipments.

Verification conducted between July 25 and August 1, 2025, in the presence of independent witnesses, confirmed the demand for illegal gratification through recorded conversations and corroborative evidence.

CBI said that Krishan Kumar demanded Rs 6 lakh -- Rs 5.8 lakh for his senior officers and Rs 20,000 for himself -- for previously cleared consignments.

Additionally, he sought Rs 10 lakh for releasing a currently-held consignment and an ongoing rate of Rs 10 per kg for future shipments.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10.2 lakh in cash during a trap laid by CBI officials. He was presented at a court, which granted police custody remand till August 6, 2025.

Krishan Kumar’s arrest underscores continued corruption within the customs clearance process and comes as part of CBI’s intensified efforts to curb graft in public services.

The investigation in the case remains ongoing, an official said.

--IANS

sas/pgh

LATEST NEWS

More tired the Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Harry Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad on the fourth day of the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Oval in London on Sunday.

5th Test: More tired Indian bowlers get, the more pressure Brook will try to put, says Stuart Broad

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals why adult friendships are the best

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests Customs official in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, Sports Ministry honours Postmen in 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI Media

With aim of an obesity and pollution-free nation, 34th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle honours Postmen

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

Yunus-led regime surrenders Bangladesh's defence autonomy in exchange for modest tariff cut: Report

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

ECI rebuts allegations of electoral roll tampering, terms Chidambaram’s claims ‘misleading and baseless'

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Gujarat ranks 2nd in marine fish production, estimated to be 10.37 lakh MT in 2024-25

Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2025: Yash Dhull smashes first ton of season to power Central Delhi Kings to victory

Bangladesh: 637 people killed in mob lynching incidents from August 2024-July 2025

Bangladesh: Over 635 people killed in mob lynching incidents since August 2024, says report

Mohit Suri: Spent more than 50% of my life on sets’, it’s my natural space

Mohit Suri: Spent more than 50% of my life on sets, it’s my natural space