October 15, 2026 11:16 AM हिंदी

Catherine Zeta-Jones to husband Michael Douglas: Kinda knew you were Numero Uno

Catherine Zeta-Jones to husband Michael Douglas: Kinda knew you were Numero Uno

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones congratulated her husband, Hollywood star Michael Douglas, after his book topped the bestseller list, saying she “kinda knew” he was Numero Uno.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram, where she celebrated her husband’s achievement with a loving message, calling him “Mi Amore” and adding that the world now agrees with her.

“Number One best seller!!!!! New York Times!!… Like everywhere!!!! Like everything, everywhere all at once!!! Kinda knew you were Numero Uno!!! But, I guess the world agrees!!! Perfecto! Mi Amore. congratulations!! @michaelkirkdouglas,” the actress wrote.

It was in 1999, when Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones started dating. They got married a year later in 2000. The couple have two children, son Dylan Michael and daughter Carys Zeta.

Talking about the actress, Zeta-Jones im February revealed that she’s back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Meanwhile, Douglas has enjoyed a decades-long career in the film industry. He is popularly known for playing Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street.

The actor has given out some of his best performances in projects such as The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.

Douglas was last seen in the 2025 film “Looking Through Water” directed by Roberto Sneider. It also stars Michael Stahl-David, David Morse, Cameron Douglas and Walker Scobell. It is based on Bob Rich's 2015 novel Looking Through Water and his 2025 memoir Catching Big Fish.

--IANS

dc/

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