Casado unhappy at manner of Barcelona departure, but happy to join Deportivo

Madrid, Sep 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado made no effort to hide his disappointment at the way he has been treated by the club on Wednesday as he prepared to join fellow La Liga club Deportivo de La Coruña.

The midfielder on Tuesday agreed to join the recently promoted club on a season-long loan, which also gives Deportivo the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, after Barcelona made it clear that he was not in the plans of coach Hansi Flick for the new season.

Casado was left without a shirt number and had to train apart from the first team squad for the past few days as Barcelona looked for a destination to send him.

He was stopped by the press as he prepared to leave the city and made his feelings clear: "We all have things to improve," he said, adding that "it is always complicated to leave Barcelona."

However, the 22-year-old, who has 75 first-team appearances for Barcelona, said he was happy to join Deportivo, who have been very active in the transfer market this summer. "They have offered me an exciting project," commented Casado.

Born on September 14, 2003, at Sant Pere de Vilamajor in Spain, Marc Casadó Torras started his senior career with Barcelona B in 2022 and stayed with them till 2024. The 22-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder, won a domestic treble (La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España) with Barcelona.

But Barcelona surprised everyone by loaning Casadó, who made his international debut for Spain in 2024, to Deportivo de La Coruña, also in the first division, for one year.

Founded in 1906 as Club Deportivo de la Sala Calvet by Federico Fernández-Amor Calvet, Deportivo have won the La Liga title once, in the 1999–2000 season, and finished as runners-up on five occasions.

The club, which made it back to the Spanish top flight, has also won the Spanish Cup twice (1994–95 and 2001–02), three Spanish Super Cups (1995, 2000 and 2002), and the now-defunct Concurso España (1912).

--IANS

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