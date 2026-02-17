Carmen Electra sheds light on her relationship ideals

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Carmen Electra has opened up on her potential next date. The actress has shared that she wants to date an artiste.

The 53-year-old actress is currently single but believes the key to a successful relationship is to enjoy being around a partner because that helps to "keep the spark alive", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Fox News Digital, “You definitely wanna keep the spark alive, but you wanna be with someone that you love being with because that’s definitely what’s gonna keep the spark live anyway, right? So someone that, you just love their spirit, you love who they are as a person, someone that’s not a downer. I like artists, like people that are into art, whatever their art may be, all that good stuff”.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress believes the key to being confident in her 50s comes from trying to be the "best person" she can be.

She said, “My confidence, wow, just comes from trying to be the best person I can possibly be. “I’m a Taurus, so I’m very stubborn, but I love life, I love food, I love people, I love love, and I’m very passionate. And I’ll always be that way. So, that’s never going to stop”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, while she shot to fame playing lifeguard Lani McKenzie in Baywatch from 1997 to 1998, Carmen, who reprised the role in ‘Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding’, hasn't been approached to star in the upcoming reboot, though she is open to the idea.

She said, “I have not heard anything yet, but I’m definitely open to discussion”.

Carmen recently credited ex-husband Dave Navarro, who she split from in 2006 after three years of marriage, for teaching her how to be romantic. After the Scary Movie star shared she "don't like liars".

The actress told ‘People’ magazine, "It’s just really nice when you're with someone (who's) just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn't last. But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone (who) is so there for you, you can't undo that feeling. You know, it's just beautiful. (I want) somebody that's very romantic. I remember when I was dating Dave, I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am”.

"Like the 10th of every month, we would get together, because we met on the 10th, and that was all his idea. Like, we're gonna have a special dinner for the 10th of every month, because we met on this date, cute things like that were really thoughtful”, she added.

