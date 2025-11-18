November 18, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup Finals due to injury

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals in Italy due to a swollen hamstring, the Spaniard said on Tuesday.

Alcaraz worsened the injury during the ATP Finals, where he fell to Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s championship match. His decision to withdraw delivers yet another significant setback for the International Tennis Federation.

"I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," the six-time Grand Slam winner wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I'm going home heartbroken."

Sinner, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, withdrew from the tournament last month, and his absence has now been officially confirmed by defending champions Italy. The Italian team, already dealing with his withdrawal, will also be missing Lorenzo Musetti, who has pulled out due to both physical and personal family reasons. In response to these setbacks, Italy is expected to call on Lorenzo Sonego, who has been training in Turin in recent days and is widely viewed as the most likely replacement to strengthen the squad.

Despite these changes, Italy will press ahead with their campaign and are scheduled to meet Austria on Wednesday in what is expected to be a challenging quarter-final clash. The competition continues the following day, with Spain set to take on the Czech Republic on Thursday. All teams are looking forward to the deciding matches, culminating in the tournament final on Sunday.

