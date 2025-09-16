Cardi B teams up with Janet Jackson, Lizzo on new album

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) American rapper Cardi B is assembling the avengers for her next album. The rapper has revealed that Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez and Lizzo are set to feature on her new album ‘Am I the Drama?’.

The rapper revealed the other artists who will feature on her long-awaited second album that will be released on Friday, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Cardi asked on social media, “Who else is the drama”. The list of collaborators also includes Meghan Thee Stallion, Kehlani and Tyla. Cardi is yet to reveal the track list for the record but it is set to feature plenty of reconnections after she featured with Kehlani on the track Ring from her 2018 debut album ‘Invasion of Privacy’.

Meanwhile, the Bodak Yellow rapper collaborated with Selena on DJ Snake's viral hit Taki Taki in 2018 and teamed up with Lizzo for Rumors in 2021.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Cardi has been ramping up promotion for her new album in recent weeks as she has taken to the streets of New York ahead of the record's release. Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 32-year-old star said, "I am so overwhelmed. It's like I'm pushing another baby. It was completely completed and this is what's missing out there. I touch on everything I wanted to touch”.

Cardi recently explained that she waited seven years to release her second album as she is "very picky". The rapper told ‘Billboard’, "I always knew that I was going to drop a second album, I just didn’t have a project well put together. "My fans be like, 'Oh, you should have put a project together when WAP and Up was out' (in 2020 and 2021 respectively) but I only had four records that I liked. I didn’t have an album done around that time. I’m not the kind of person that’s going to lock in in two months and complete an album. I’m very picky with my music”.

