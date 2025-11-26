November 26, 2025 8:28 PM हिंदी

'Can't even go for morning walk': CJI Surya Kant flags Delhi pollution, lawyers seek virtual hearing

'Can't even go for morning walk': CJI Surya Kant flags Delhi pollution, lawyers seek virtual hearing

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday expressed concern over Delhi's poor air quality, saying the pollution levels had made it difficult even for him to go for a morning walk.

The remarks came during the hearing of the pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), when senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission of India (ECI), sought exemption from physical appearance due to congestion and poor health.

The CJI asked if the condition was linked to the national capital’s air quality, and Dwivedi agreed.

At this, the CJI said: "The only exercise I do is walking. But even that is difficult now. Yesterday I walked for 55 minutes, and till morning I had problems."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also said he had stopped going for walks altogether.

"To breathe this obnoxious air… at our age...," Sibal remarked, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains dangerously high even in the evenings.

Dwivedi then requested the apex court to allow virtual appearances at least until air quality improves. The CJI said the issue required a consultative approach.

"If at all such a decision is taken, I would like to take the Bar into confidence. If something is to be done, if the Bar thinks so, it should be a uniform rule," CJI Surya Kant said, adding that he would meet the bar association bearers at the Constitution Day function later in the day.

"Keeping everything in mind, if the Bar Association makes a proposal, we will be open to considering it," he assured.

Earlier, Justice P.S. Narasimha, who had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi’s "very, very serious" pollution levels, cautioned that the situation could cause "permanent damage".

"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha had remarked.

"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.

--IANS

pds/vd

LATEST NEWS

Chamoli’s women turn local produce into profitable livelihoods under NRLM

Chamoli’s women turn local produce into profitable livelihoods under NRLM

Pakistan's current trajectory under Asim Munir alarming and unsustainable: Report

Pakistan's current trajectory under Asim Munir alarming and unsustainable: Report

Constitution Day: BJP launches blistering attack on Congress legacy

Constitution Day: BJP launches blistering attack on Congress 'legacy'

Top seeds Unnati Hooda, Jason Teh make winning start; ex-champ Srikanth too advances in the Syed Modi International badminton championship 2025 in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: BAI

Syed Modi Badminton: Top seeds Unnati Hooda, Jason Teh make winning start; ex-champ Srikanth too advances

Rajasthan: Students welcome revised rates, opting for speed post over courier services

Rajasthan: Students welcome revised rates, opting for speed post over courier services

Gold, silver see strong upswing; Fed decision in focus

Gold, silver see strong upswing; Fed decision in focus

Is Vijay Sethupathi a part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'? (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/X)

Is Vijay Sethupathi a part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'?

Cyprus Parliamentary delegation calls on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi

Cyprus parliamentary delegation calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Javokhir Sindarov, 19, scripts history as youngest-ever champion in the FIDE World Cup 2025 played in Panaji, Goa on Wednesday. Photo credit: Michal Walusza/FIDE

FIDE World Cup 2025: Sindarov, 19, scripts history as youngest-ever champion

Bangladesh's request for Sheikh Hasina's extradition being examined: MEA

Bangladesh's request for Sheikh Hasina's extradition being examined: MEA