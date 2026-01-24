January 24, 2026 7:30 PM हिंदी

Candidates across India laud PM Modi's Rozgar Mela initiative, express happiness over receiving appointment letters

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Candidates across India celebrated as appointments began under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Rozgar Mela' initiative.

One of the recipients from Maharashtra's Nagpur, told IANS: "There was a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) vacancy, and I was selected for the CRPF. Our library instructor guided us and informed us about filling out the application form."

In Delhi, another candidate who received job appointment letter, told IANS crediting his family's support for his success, saying, "Behind my success, there is immense support from my family. They helped me succeed, and I have received many of their blessings. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising this employment fair and giving us appointment letters."

Chandigarh saw several candidates celebrating their job letter appointments.

One such candidate from Chandigarh, told IANS, "After completing Class 12, I had a strong passion to serve the country and wanted to join the Army. I had cleared most stages there, but the final selection could not happen due to age limits. So, I prepared for SSC GD and eventually got selected through it."

Another candidate praised the 'Rozgar Mela' Yojana, told IANS, "The employment fair (Rozgar Mela Yojana) is a very good initiative. Any student who works hard gets selected here. During his tenure, many young people have received jobs, and this scheme has been excellent for them."

Candidates hailing from Chandigarh also shared details of their job letter appointments and told IANS: "I have been selected for the CISF as a Constable. My training will start from February 16 in Deoli, Rajasthan," one such candidate said, while another candidate added, "I have been selected for the ITBP. My brother has been selected for the CISF, and I wanted to join there as well. I got this opportunity through the employment fair, and I am very happy."

In Bihar's Patna, one candidate, who was selected as a Rifleman in the Assam Rifles for 2025 expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Today, on January 24, 2026, I have been invited to the employment fair held at Urja Auditorium in Patna to receive my appointment letter. I am very happy and will perform my duties with honesty and dedication."

Another Patna candidate described the experience as life-changing experience, told IANS: "I am very happy. I am happier than I have ever been in my life. It feels really great. My family is also very happy. I can truly feel it."

The Rozgar Mela initiative continues to provide a platform for India's youth to secure government employment, supporting their aspirations and contributing to nation-building.

Rozgar Mela Yojana is a flagship initiative by the Narendra Modi-led Union government designed to accelerate recruitment into various government departments and organisations in "mission mode".

It serves as a bridge for job seekers to directly receive appointment letters and join the public workforce.

Earlier on Saturday, during the 18th edition of the employment fair held on Saturday, more than 61,000 job appointment letters were distributed to young candidates across various government departments and organisations.

