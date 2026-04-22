Canada’s China trade push ‘risky’, could hurt ties with US: Report

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Canada’s move to deepen trade ties with China could pose risks to its economic security and strain relations with the United States, a report has said.

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig warned Ottawa’s evolving China strategy as a 'risky play' that may not be viewed favourably in Washington and could complicate ongoing trade discussions with its largest partner, according to the report in Global News.

"The basic problem is that China is not a solution to most of our problems with the US," Kovrig was quoted as saying.

He also cautioned that closer engagement with Beijing could make Canada appear as an 'unreliable ally' in the eyes of the United States.

Kovtig noted that the US accounts for about 75 per cent of Canada’s exports, while China represents only around 4 per cent, underscoring the imbalance in trade dependence, according to the report.

Earlier, the Canadian government announced a deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, which includes provisions such as importing a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles and easing tariffs on certain Canadian agricultural exports.

The agreement aimed at boosting Canada’s exports to China by 50 per cent by 2030.

Kovrig warned that China is currently 'in selling mode, not in buying mode', and is seeking to expand global reliance on its exports.

He also cautioned that Beijing could use economic leverage to increase its market access over time, including pushing for higher quotas of Chinese electric vehicles beyond the current commitment.

Drawing an analogy, Kovrig said the influx of cheaper imports could undermine domestic industries, similar to how large retailers can displace local businesses, eventually reducing competition and increasing dependence.

He further pointed out that canola, pork and seafood sectors have already become highly dependent on the Chinese market, making them vulnerable to potential trade disruptions.

"If China cuts off that trade, the people in those sectors face an economic catastrophe," he said, adding that such dependence could influence domestic policy decisions.

However, Kovrig did not advocate cutting off ties with China entirely, stressing that engagement should be 'tightly controlled and restricted' with safeguards to prevent misuse.

The report further highlighted that other experts have echoed similar concerns, warning that the deal could impact negotiations to renew the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.

--IANS

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