Canada cannot afford to ignore illicit funding channels linked with Khalistani extremists

Ottawa, Sep 8 (IANS) Khalistan-linked money laundering is not Canada's largest financial crime problem but also one of the most politically charged, ignoring which risks not only financial integrity but national cohesion - a price that Ottawa cannot afford to pay, a report stressed on Monday.

In its recent assessment, the Canadian government alleged that Khalistani extremists, or those acting in their financial interests, have relied on drug trafficking, hawala-style informal value transfer systems, and the misuse of Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) to covertly move money in Canada.

The report titled '2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada' highlighted the growing nexus between transnational organised crime and terrorism, cautioning that terrorist actors are exploiting criminal supply chains.

According to a report in Khalsa Vox, foreign-based threat actors, including politically motivated ones, continue to exploit Canadian openness. The Khalistan cause — rooted in a separatist demand for an independent Sikh homeland — has historically been funded primarily through illicit streams from abroad, it detailed.

"Khalistan-related extremism has historically intersected with foreign state interests — whether through passive tolerance or active sponsorship. The report warns that proxies within Canada can receive funds, legally or illegally obtained, to advance agendas that are 'detrimental to the interests of Canada.' When these flows are laundered through legitimate businesses, NPOs, or personal remittances, they blur into the vast sea of lawful economic activity,” it mentioned.

According to the report, the assessment also flags concern over foreign interference noting that foreign states or their proxies funnel funds into Canada to shape domestic policies and influence communities and politics, describing it as a live operational threat.

The Khalistan issue, it said, extends beyond historical grievances, as in the modern era of instant communication and global activism, overseas conflicts can spread into Canadian streets, illustrated by the recent diplomatic strains with India.

With financial channels serving as the lifelines of such activism, their compromise through laundering carries consequences that extend beyond law enforcement into foreign policy.

"Money laundering is not a victimless crime. When tied to ideological extremism, it can fund propaganda, fuel violence, and fracture communities. The 2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada has done its job by flagging the patterns. It is now up to political leaders, enforcement agencies, and community stakeholders to act — decisively, and without bias," the report noted

--IANS

scor/as

